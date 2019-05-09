Spectacular Summer of Art at TAM

Inspiration is an everyday occurrence at Tacoma Art Museum and this summer is packed with opportunities to explore art and artists working in a variety of media and across multiple cultural traditions.

Two major exhibitions Bart at TAM: Animating America’s Favorite Family and Monet, Renoir, Degas and Their Circle: French Impressionism and the Northwest will be opening as well as supportive educational programming and hands-on art making occasions. From the bustling Neighborhood Nights each Thursday evening, the highly active annual IN THE SPIRIT: Northwest Native Festival and the new Pride Party at TAM to the more contemplative curator talks and gallery tours, visitors will find a plethora of reasons to include trips to TAM all summer long.

New Exhibitions

Bart at TAM: Animating America’s Favorite Family

July 20 – October 27, 2019



Bart at TAM: Animating America’s Favorite Family is an unauthorized and in-depth look at the process and teamwork needed to create America’s longest-running primetime animated television show. Set in the fictional town of Springfield, The Simpsons explores the life of a working-class family through parodies of American culture and society, television and the human condition.

Opening Celebration

Thursday, July 18, 5:30-7:30 pm

Free for TAM Members; $10 for non-members

Monet, Renoir, Degas, and Their Circle: French Impressionism and the Northwest

September 28, 2019 – January 5, 2020

Seen as artistic radicals in their time, the French Impressionists found their way into premier public and private Northwest art collections impacting American artists for decades. The exhibition will provide visitors the unique opportunity to enjoy signature works by Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro, Alfred Sisley, Gustave Caillebotte, Paul Gauguin, Berthe Morisot, Mary Cassatt and Edgar Degas.

Opening Celebration

Friday, September 27, 5:30-7:30 pm

Free for TAM Members; $10 for non-members