New Accreditation Standards for Dual Enrollment Courses Signed into Law

Dual enrollment and dual credit courses will be nationally accredited thanks to a new law passed by Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, and signed by the governor on Tuesday. College in the High School (CIHS) courses are now required to pursue national accreditation under HB 1734.

CIHS courses provide low-income families access to college credit in high school, and requiring national accreditation ensures credits will transfer and provide better preparation for students.

“As vice chair of the College & Workforce Development Committee, I am always looking for ways to improve the pathways to and through higher education,” said Leavitt. “This law ensures that students in high school pursuing college, a profession in the skilled trades, or technical classes will be better prepared.”