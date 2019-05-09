Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger with National Food Drive

Letter Carriers will help stock the shelves of food pantries in Pierce County and throughout the country with their annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

In Pierce County, the National Association of Letter Carriers partners with Emergency Food Network and area food pantries to collect more than 200,000 pounds of food during this one-day drive each year.

The success of this national event relies on residents in the community taking action and joining together to see that no person goes hungry. Each address receives a food drive bag in their mailbox. Residents are asked to fill the bag with a donation of non-perishable food and leave it by their mailbox the morning of the food drive. Letter carriers and volunteers will drive through neighborhoods to pick up the donations of food. Residents may place multiple bags of food by their mailbox if desired – there is no limit to the number of bags letters carriers will collect.

Emergency Food Network suggests donations of highly nutritious food items including canned vegetables and fruits, canned meats, soups, chili, baby formula, and peanut butter.

Each month, there are 111,000 visits to food pantries and meal sites in Pierce County. 56% of these visits are on behalf of children and seniors. Donations collected during the food drive will help Emergency Food Network make sure these hungry families and individuals receive the nutritious food they need to stay healthy.

To learn more about the Letter Carriers’ “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive visit Emergency Food Network’s website www.efoodnet.org.