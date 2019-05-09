City of Lakewood Parks and Recreation will be hosting its annual Ray Evans Memorial Kids Fishing Event at American Lake Park. Registration is $15 and participants get to keep their pole to continue the fun all summer long! Spaces are limited so register today!

Date: Saturday, May, 18th 2019

Location: American Lake Park, 9222 Veterans Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

Cost: $15 (participants keep their fishing pole and take home 2 fish)

Age: 5 – 14

Registration: www.tinyurl.com/2019fish

Sessions:

9:00am

10:00am

11:00am

Contact Info: Cameron Fairfield – Recreation Coordinator, 253-983-7827.