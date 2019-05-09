French, Eville name Educators of the Month

Lakewood Rotary named two Educators of the Month for May: Mr. TJ French of Steilacoom High School and Lynn Eville of Tyee Park Elementary School.

TJ French has been a Steilacoom High School staff member for two years. He came to them by way of Eatonville High School. TJ teaches Algebra 2 and AP Stats. From the moment he got on campus, students have been drawn to him. Believe it or not, Mr. French makes math FUN!

He finds ways to connect with students and cultivate their love of math. He not only teaches math, but Mr. French also serves as the adviser the school’s award-winning Math Club. Steilacoom High School, its culture, and its students are much better off with Mr. French in the building.



Lynn Eville teaches first grade at Tyee Park Elementary School. She cares about all the kids in the school, not just the students she teaches on a daily basis. Lynn is focused on helping each student succeed and individualizes what she teaches to meet the unique needs of students. Importantly, she keeps them working until they reach their goals. She is compassionate, has high expectations and is incredibly driven. These qualities have a positive impact on students, staff and families.

Lynn is well respected among her peers and also serves as a mentor and leader to younger teachers. She is the embodiment of our school’s focus on integrity, which is also one of our district’s Four Pillars for Student Success. She models for students the importance of doing the right thing even when nobody is watching.

