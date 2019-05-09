Architectural Engineering Design Instructor Receives Honor

lover Park Technical College Architectural Engineering Designinstructor Poppy Bushnell received special recognition last week when she was presented with a President’s Citation from the Northwest Region Construction Specification Institute.

CPTC Architectural Engineering Design instructor Poppy Bushnell shows off her CSI Award.

The Construction Specifications Institute is made up of industry-wide professionals, including architects, engineers, contractors, product representatives, etc., with the goal of improving processes and networking professionals. Bushnell’s honor came in recognition of her work in involving CPTC students in the organization and its mission.

The Citation reads: “Awarded to Poppy Bushnell, Architectural Engineering Design Instructor at Clover Park Technical College, for encouraging her students to attend Chapter meetings and for promoting the CSI message to the next generation of A/E professionals.”

While the award was first presented at the West/Northwest Bi-Region Conference in Los Angeles on April 27, Bushnell was not in attendance. Northwest Region President Mike Murphy presented her the award on May 2 at the Mt. Rainier Chapter meeting.

“I was surprised and honored,” Bushnell said. “It was not expected.”

Bushnell has received numerous recognitions for her work with CSI over the years, but this one specifically focused on her work with students and involving them in the organization. That connection helps grow the organization and also provides learning opportunities for the students.

“Many of the students who get involved and attend meetings line up jobs for when they finish the program from the networking and learning opportunities,” Bushnell said. “The experience kind of expands their learning and builds on the instruction they receive here. It helps immerse them in what they’re learning.”

Bushnell was also selected as President-elect of the Mt. Rainier Chapter and will become president in June 2020.

For more information about CPTC’s Architectural Engineering Design program, click here.