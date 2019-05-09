2019 Tacoma Film Festival Passes on Sale Friday, May 10

For the fifth year in a row, MovieMaker Magazine named the Tacoma Film Festival one of the “Top 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.” The 14th annual celebration of groundbreaking independent film will take place October 3–10, 2019. TFF grows every year: 2018 was a success supported by thousands of audience members, more than 100 visiting filmmakers, multiple sellouts, and over 200 featured works from around the world (including virtual reality, music videos, and cinematic performances).

Established in 2006, the Tacoma Film Festival presents a lively week of films, workshops, events, and discussions. Visiting filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world make for a rich networking and collaborative space where new projects are born and inspiration for future work grows. View the 2018 program to gather a sense of the festival.

For the first time in 2018, TFF was made free for students. The festival will do the same this year.

For everyone else, passes will be available for purchase starting Friday, May 10 with a special flash sale for VIP passes: from Friday, May 10 through Saturday, May 11, VIP passes may be purchased for $100. Thereafter, Early Bird VIP passes will be on sale for $125. Prices increase to $175 at the beginning of September.

VIP passholders enjoy access to unlimited festival film screenings plus entry to Opening and Closing Night festivities, The Veldt VIP Preview Party, TFF Awards Night, the TRACK 04 music video showcase, Friday Night feature at Blue Mouse Theatre, a TFF T-shirt, welcome swag bag, complimentary refreshments in the VIP & Filmmaker Lounge throughout the festival, and more. Overall, a VIP pass is valued at over $350, making the flash sale a savings of over 70%.

To take advantage of the May 10th and 11th flash sale on VIP passes, visit The Grand Cinema’s box office (606 S Fawcett Ave) or purchase online at www.tacomafilmfestival.com/passes-tickets/.