Treasure Hunting Tacoma Style

People donate money, vehicles, household goods, clothing, and toys to local organizations. Last summer my sisters joined me for a garage sale. We simply had too much stuff. We had a chance to visit with neighbors. We sold some items, but we were left with some very nice items, which we didn’t want to put in storage. It was much easier to load them all into my brother-in-law’s pick-up. He then delivered them to St. Vincent de Paul on South 56th.

We had an antique, solid oak, student’s desk, a rarely used, almost new SLR Olympus 35mm camera with numerous filters and lenses, and some creative blown-glass pieces. We were trying to pare down and make more room in our home. Many other long-time homeowners face the same problem. By donating we can help people setting up house. St Vincent’s offers great prices for our Pierce County residents and the profit goes back into the community in various, helpful programs.

On the first of May, Anna Zimmerman of St. Vinnies and I went through selected treasures that the kind people of Tacoma, Puyallup, and Pierce County have donated. Many of these items will be available at the St. Vinnie’s fundraising dinner on May 31st.

I stepped around a classic and very collectable Betamax recorder and Anna rolled a rusty Schwinn (even rusty these classic bicycles command a great price) out of the way to get to a pile of five boxes on a top shelf. Each box contains six dolls from around the world. The dolls are about the size on an index finger. What a great find for a grandchild who dreams of traveling the world when they grow up.

Anna reluctantly put the dolls back on the shelf and opened a box that I won’t tell my wife about. The box contains quills, various nibs and ink for fancy writing. Peg belongs to the Tacoma Calligraphy Guild and I think any one of the members would love to have this box. Too bad that the fundraiser falls a few weeks after Mother’s Day.

In a flash of childhood recollection, I went on point after moving several boxes of precious prizes. Large metal trucks and construction equipment were my favorite toys from the 1950s. I would play for hours in my sandbox dealing with earth, wind, and fire (if my parents weren’t around). Heavy and durable metal toy vehicles are rare. They were almost indestructible . . . except in my hands.

The name “Bird” next caught my eye. About ten feet beyond the trucks was a basketball uniform top from what looked like the 1992 Olympics Dream Team. Anna scootered her way around four or five choice pieces to get to the “Larry Legend” autographed Reebok top. I don’t think he autographed it (we couldn’t make out the signature), but the 2XL would fit me perfectly. It’s still NWT (new with tag) condition. I have an expert sports autograph collector checking out the signature. It would be fantastic if the autograph was someone that Larry trash-talked and shot over.

In a different building, I tried to jockey around for a better look at two Trikke scooters. I was interested until I remembered that they were designed for fitness. As soon as I gave up on them, Anna handed me a beautiful wooden box. I recognized the burl look and rich agate colors of Koa, a tree that grows on the islands of Hawaii, Maui, and Oahu. Peg and I stayed at a hotel on Waikiki Beach when we produced a video documentary of the first hockey tournament in Hawaii. We walked hand-in-hand past a huge Koa every evening at sunset. I opened the box. Inside was an incredible watch with a case and band made from Koa. These watches sell for about six hundred dollars . . . plus air fare.

Furnace Doctors just installed a new furnace in my home as the first step in an HVAC system. Although it has a nice personality, it isn’t very pretty. The furnace is in the same room as my desk, computers, and video equipment, so I’ve been searching for a nice looking screen to stand in front of it. Our next discovery at St. Vinnies was the perfect addition to my office . . . a gorgeous, six panel, wooden screen. Happy Father’s Day to Don?

Anna and I had a great afternoon looking at these gems and riches. We also found a branded Emmet Kelly figurine, and a few lesser known clowns, an old National Cash Register, a glorious cedar chest, a very rare Olympia Beer semi-truck metal model over two feet long, a Mickey Mouse phone, and other treasures as well, but the topper was a pair of his-and-hers Stetsons. His is a 7 5/8 white cowboy hat, and her’s is a black 6 7/8 cowgirl hat. Both in wonderful condition with their original boxes. There could be a line dance in your future, if you’re lucky.

These are just a few of the items being selected for the auction fundraiser. There will be incredible bargains available as well as fantastic selections you won’t want to miss.



The Beyond Vintage Dinner & Auction for St. Vinnies will be held at the Star Center on the evening of May 31st. Funds raised with help St. Vinnies Homeless Prevention and Second Chance Employment Programs – Contact St. Vincent de Paul for complete details and tickets – svdptacoma.ejoinme.org/Vintage2019