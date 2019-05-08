Steilacoom crafting 5G cell ordinance

Submitted by Michael Litt.

On Monday, May 13 the Steilacoom Planning Commission will be finalizing an ordinance allowing Verizon, ATT, TMobile, etc., access to our publicly-funded taxpayer provided street lamp posts for installing 5G equipment. This is being forced onto all municipalities by the new Federal Communication Commissioner and our current administration in Washington D.C.



Would this enhance our existing views?

5G is expected to provide faster speeds and fewer delays for your smart phones, self-driving vehicles, video, etc. It also has a shorter range, higher radio frequency (RF) and electro magnetic interference (EMI), for which the health concerns have yet to be fully understood but are becoming a growing concern by health and industry professionals.



It requires new equipment and obsoletes and decommissions the large cell towers. Although the newly-proposed equipment has some physical limitations, no larger than a 28 cubic foot box, plus 3 cubic feet of antennae, it is expected to be mounted on hundreds of street lamp posts throughout town, since each installation will only handle a few blocks of households.

Almost 50 years ago, forward-thinking town administrators sought to protect the beauty we have all come to know and love. They established the view ordinance, one of, if not the first in Pierce County, resulting in all of our utilities buried underground. It also limited building heights and protected the views we all enjoy today. Over the past five decades Steilacoom has invested millions of dollars maintaining and upgrading those buried utilities for all of our benefit.



Should we allow private corporations use our public taxpayer-funded street lamps to profit while violating our aesthetics and views, and possibly our health, to put aerial garbage on our street lamps?



Please let our Planning Commissioners and our elected Town Council and Mayor know your opinion. Attend the next Planning meeting Monday, May 13, 6:30 p.m., and the Town Council meeting, Tuesday, May 21, 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall on Lafayette St.

