Parks Foundation Vice President, Zach Powers, announces for Metro Parks Commission

TACOMA, WA – Zach Powers announced today that he is running for position two on the Metro Parks Tacoma Commission. With an extensive history of volunteerism with Metro Parks, Powers has served as a youth basketball coach, chair of Metro Parks Tacoma Arts and Heritage Advisory Council, and is currently serving as vice president of the Greater Metro Parks Foundation.

“As a Commissioner, I’ll help ensure that Metro Parks is creating healthy opportunities to play, learn and grow for every generation of Tacomans and throughout every corner of Tacoma,” said Powers.

Powers’ campaign has garnered early support from a wide variety of community leaders, including State Senator Jeannie Darneille, State Representative Laurie Jinkins, Metro Parks Commissioners Jessie Baines Jr. and Erik Hanberg, and 2016 Washington state “Teacher of the Year,” Nate Bowling.

“Zach is a dynamic community leader, full of both big ideas about how to make our community better and the knowledge and ability needed to make them happen,” said State Senator Jeannie Darneille. “He’ll be a Commissioner who listens first, brings people together, and moves Metro Parks forward in really exciting ways.”

Powers is the Associate Director of Communications at University of Puget Sound. In addition to his volunteer leadership with Metro Parks, he has served on the Tacoma Arts Commission and the Tacoma Arts Live Programming Committee. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Pacific Lutheran University and a Master of Public Administration from The Evergreen State College.

Zach and his wife, Holly, have two children: three-year-old Frances, and one-year-old Ellison. They live in Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue neighborhood and love walking as a family to their favorite restaurants, shops, and farmers market. Not a week goes by without the Powers family visiting multiple Metro Parks playgrounds, beaches, and facilities. Family favorite activities include swim lessons at People’s Pool, running around Franklin Park, and exploring the new aquarium.

For more information, please visit powersforparks.com.