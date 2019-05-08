Obituary Notices – May 8, 2019

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Boo Seo; Irene Sobus.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Adelaida Avila; Dora Flores; Frank Jones; John Kendrick; Dianne Woolums.

Susan Skinner Philips: Read obituary notice below.

It is with great sadness to announce that, Susan Skinner Phillips (“Suzie”), passed away on December 24, 2018. A memorial service will be held at the Ram restaurant in Lakewood, Washington, on Saturday June 22, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. All are welcome to attend. RSVPs are requested (by May 31) to get a head count for seating and food arrangements.



Susan ‘Suzie’ Skinner Phillips.

Suzie was born on November 26, 1946 in Hong Kong, China. She was the first Chinese orphan ever to be adopted under the amended Refugee and Relief Act of 1953. She arrived in the United States a year later in 1954, at 8 years old. She was raised by Lawrence and Eleanor Skinner, and was the youngest of six children.

Suzie attended Western Washington State University. Suzie loved to travel. At one point she was a stewardess. She lived in Australia, California, and finally settled down in Minnesota with her then husband. They raised one son who was also adopted. From the time she lived in California to Minnesota she worked in the dental field.

She loved her work and worked until the day she could no longer physically do so. She never officially retired. In Suzie’s spare time she loved to garden, travel, spend time with her son, meet friends, and volunteer. She volunteered her time and skills with multiple non-profit organizations on a weekly basis. Suzie was the most kind, generous, and positive person.



Her legacy continues with her son. Suzie is deeply missed and always remembered.



If you knew Suzie your presence would be greatly appreciated.