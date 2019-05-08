Lakewood SummerFEST Kids Art Contest

We want to see your best interpretation of the theme “The Greatest Showman”, which is the movie playing on the SummerFEST Movie at Night screen at this year’s Lakewood SummerFEST.

Sponsored by the Lakewood Arts Commission, this art contest is focused on Lakewood’s youth ages 16 and younger. Participants must have signed consent from a parent/guardian to enter.

Use the space provided on the contest entry form to showcase your creativity – all entries must incorporate a hot air balloon. Entries will be grouped into age groups: 4-7 years, 8-11 years and 12-16 years. The Lakewood Arts Commission will judge the artwork by age group and award prizes for the winners, to be distributed after SummerFEST.

Submitted artwork will be displayed at Lakewood City Hall for viewing mid-July to August, following SummerFEST.

Entries must be submitted in person at the City of Lakewood booth the day of the event, July 13, 2019 between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave SW. The city’s booth is located next to the Geico Main Stage.

All entrants will have their name put in a raffle for a one-hour free hot air balloon ride for two from Seattle Ballooning. The raffle winner will be announced at 4:30 p.m. at the Geico Main Stage. Must be present to win.

Download the contest entry form, or pick up a copy from Lakewood City Hall’s front desk, 6000 Main St SW. One entry per person.