Council approves Chambers Bay Resort Ground Lease Agreement

After months of public testimony, discussion and negotiation, the Pierce County Council voted 6-1 to approve Ordinance 2019-10s, the Chambers Bay Resort Ground Lease Agreement, as amended. The ordinance will now be sent to Executive Dammeier for signature and implementation. Any future modification or amendment to the lease must receive authorization of the County Council.

Chambers Bay Golf Course overlooks Puget Sound.

“The Council was provided the proposed ground lease agreement in late December for consideration,” said Chair Richardson. “Over the course of the past four months, the Council has listened to the public, sought legal advice, and thoroughly questioned the developer to gain clarity on the specifics of the ground lease agreement. This project will enhance and continue to reinforce Chambers Creek Properties as a premier park, trail, golf course and County jewel.”

The ground lease agreement includes the approval of the following features as part of the Chambers Bay Resort project:

No more than 190 hotel or golf villa units

Event and meeting space

New clubhouse and pro shop

Spa

Tom Douglas Restaurant (s) and bar(s)

Improved parking necessary to serve the improvements under University Place Municipal Code for the proposed Project

Not more 239,000 sq. ft. of total building space

Pierce County continues to manage the Chambers Creek Properties in accordance with the Chamber Creek Regional Park Master Site Plan, as a condition of the City of University’s Place approval of the Conditional Use Permit for the Chambers Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant expansion. The development of a resort complex within the Central Meadow area of the Chambers Creek Properties is consistent with the 2017 Chambers Creek Regional Master Site Plan.

Pierce County continues to be the property owner for all 930-acres of Chambers Creek Regional Park, including the Chambers Bay Resort project land. The City of University Place is the permitting agency for the resort project.

The Council also passed Resolution 2019-52 as amended which is the Council’s intent to conduct a market and budget analysis on future capital projects within the Chambers Creek Properties and Ground Lease Agreement.

For more information on the Chambers Bay Resort project go to piercecountywa.gov/council or piercecountywa.gov/chambersbayresort.