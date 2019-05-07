ROAD ALERT: Interlaaken Bridge day time closures planned May 13-17, 2019

The Interlaaken Bridge is scheduled to be closed for repairs starting at 7 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 and lasting through the week. The bridge will be closed to all traffic during day time hours between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The work is being done in cooperation with WSDOT. The closure will allow contractor crews to repair the bridge from an accident that occurred in the fall, and allow for routine maintenance and other necessary repairs.

WSDOT will replace damaged guardrails and wooden curbing along the bridge. While closed, Lakewood operations and maintenance crews will clean and repair the sidewalks, drain scuppers and remove vegetation from cracks.

We apologize for the inconvenience while this important repair work is completed and thank everyone for their patience.