Rail welding continues on Stadium Way, lane closures week of May 6

Crews will continue welding rail and building the traction power substation on Stadium Way. Stadium Way is closed southbound from Broadway to the 705. The contractor will continue stormwater work on N. 1st St. in the Stadium District. Water line work will continue on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 5th Street to S. 6th Avenue near Tacoma General Hospital, and from Earnest Brazill Street to S. 13th Street in Hilltop.

Crews continue to create foundations for power poles on MLK Jr. Way. The contractor is doing stormwater work on E. 25th St. near Sound Transit’s Operations and Maintenance Facility.

What

Construction and traffic closures on Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of May 6

Where

Stadium Way from Broadway to the 705 — southbound lane closure; use detours.

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Ave. to Yakima Ave – northbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill St. to S. 13th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 13th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection – S. 13th St closed on the west side of MLK Jr. Way for a half-block.

Martin Luther King J. Way from 5th St. to 6th Ave – lane restrictions. 5th Street continues to be open.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 19th St. to 16th St. – lane restrictions.

E. 25th St. from McKinley Ave. E to East J St. – street closure.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.