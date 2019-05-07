Pierce County unemployment down slightly in March

The monthly employment report is out. Pierce County’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.7 percent in March, representing 25,000 people looking for work.

Overall, employment is up nearly 5,000 jobs. March’s numbers are in line with 2017 and 2018 statistics, signalling a steady labor market.

Retail sales jobs continue to hold first place in active online postings (692) but with a growing number of registered nurses (460) and first-line supervisors (359).

Check back later this month for 2019 preliminary first quarter employment and wage statistics.

See more statistics at the Workforce Central website.