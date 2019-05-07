Pierce County unemployment down slightly in March

The monthly employment report is out. Pierce County’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.7 percent in March, representing 25,000 people looking for work.
- Overall, employment is up nearly 5,000 jobs. March’s numbers are in line with 2017 and 2018 statistics, signalling a steady labor market.
- Retail sales jobs continue to hold first place in active online postings (692) but with a growing number of registered nurses (460) and first-line supervisors (359).
- Check back later this month for 2019 preliminary first quarter employment and wage statistics.
See more statistics at the Workforce Central website.
