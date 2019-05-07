Library Board to discuss Strategic Plan, Summer Reading and other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will review the 2019 Strategic Plan, see a preview of the Summer Reading program, and address other issues at the board’s monthly meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, May 8, at 3:30 p.m.

At the May meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

2019 Strategic Plan: The Pierce County Library’s 2019 Strategic Plan highlights the Library System’s 2019 projects. The Strategic Plan builds on the Library System’s Strategic Framework’s focus areas of learning, enjoyment and community. The Library System created the Strategic Framework in 2017, based upon input from thousands of individuals who shared the same concerns about what communities need most: living wage jobs, confidence in using technology, access to health and social services, learning resources for all ages, connecting individuals in communities, and convenient leisure activities.

Examples of the projects highlighted in the 2019 Strategic Plan for learning with an emphasis on inspiring life-long learning include: Increasing engagement with schools and students with the Card in Every Hand program. Opening a law library at Lakewood Pierce County Library.

Examples of projects for enjoyment to foster the love of reading include: Presenting A Year of Reading featuring Pierce County READS and other services. Updating books, movies and other materials and offering more e-books and audiobooks.

Examples of projects for Community to engage with residents include: Engaging residents in Sumner, Lakewood and Tillicum to learn their interest and readiness for potential new libraries. Inspiring families with Our Community Adventure, a civic engagement program for two to five year olds.



Summer Reading Program: The Library’s “Universe of Stories” Summer Reading Program launches June 1 and runs through Aug. 31. Library staff is meeting with students in the 13 public school districts in the Library’s service area to talk about the numerous out of this world reading adventures this summer. For the first time this year, the Library will offer an online sign-up to easily track readers’ progress. Thanks to funding from the Pierce County Library Foundation for the first time, all participants will earn a book to keep when they complete the reading program. Also, participants are encouraged to donate food at all Pierce County Libraries for the Emergency Food Network. The highly successful free lunch program at the Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library is expanding to the Summit Pierce County Library this summer, too.

More information: See full board packet: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-05082019.pdf