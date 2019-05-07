Get your Boater’s Education Card

The Lakewood Police Department is once again offering FREE Adventure in Boating Education classes, so invite your family members, friends and neighbors to sign up.

Current state law requires those 59 years of age and younger to have in their possession a boater’s education card if they are operating a powered watercraft of 15 horsepower or greater. The fine for not having a card is $99.

Classes will be held at the Lakewood Police Station (9401 Lakewood Drive SW) on the following dates:

Saturday, May 18, 2019, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22, 2019, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Participants should bring their own snacks and drinks. There will only be 30 minutes for lunch.

Registration which is FREE and can be done online. You can also email Nicolette York (nyork@cityoflakewood.us) or call 253-983-7835 to sign up.

After completing the class, participants will be provided their certificate and application for the boater’s education card. A $10 fee is due to Washington State Parks for the actual boater’s education card. The card doesn’t have an expiration date so there are no future renewal costs.