Free Upcoming Public Safety Classes in U.P.

The University Place Police Department is hosting a series of free public safety classes designed to help you and your family stay safe—online, in the home and in the community.

During a special two-hour class on Social Media, the Internet and Your Child, Detective Ryan Salmon and former Pierce County Prosecutor Hugh Birgenheier will cover some of the lesser-known dangers of social media use, including privacy concerns, hacking, phishing and the personal and sometimes legal implications of sharing or forwarding inappropriate content. Learn how to protect your children—and others—on social media at this class on Tuesday, May 14.



On Wednesday, May 15, Officer Dan Hacker will lead a two–hour class entitled Three Days and Beyond: Emergency Preparedness. Participants will learn practical, valuable and life-saving tips on how to be prepared for a lengthy public emergency, including some ideas you may never have heard of before. Get insights into the kind of scenarios that could lead to a need for being prepared, including responding to events such as a prolonged traffic jam as a result of power grid failures.



Deputy J Sousley is a drug recognition expert who will share his experience in a class called Teens & Drugs. Learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of drug use as well as the latest trends in drug use among teens. Discover the dangers that our kids face every day, not just from illegal drugs, but from household chemicals and peer pressure to use marijuana before legally of age. This session will be held on Monday, May 20 and allow ample time for Q&A.



These classes are free and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. (Teens & Drugs will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) at the new U.P. Police Headquarters at 3612 Drexler Drive W. If you plan on attending, please RSVP to UPPublicSafety@CityofUP.com.