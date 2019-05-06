U.P. Police Department Entrance Relocates Entrance to Drexler Drive

The University Place Police Department has moved from its previous location in the Civic Building to new offices in the same building. With this move, the public can visit the department through a lobby that faces Drexler Drive (3612 Drexler Dr. W.)

The move is part of a larger relocation of all City of University Place offices. Ever since the City incorporated, all City Hall offices have been located in Windmill Village at 3715 Bridgeport Way W. But City staff have now moved into the Civic Building, necessitating the Police Department’s relocation to new offices in the building.

“It only took us 25 years to get every one in one place, but this move comes at the right time,” joked City Manager Steve Sugg. “As interest continues to grow for additional development opportunities in and around the Village at Chambers Bay, it made sense for us to now make the move we knew would eventually take place.”

With its new lobby and offices, the UPPD has expanded its public walk-in hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays). “This is all part of our efforts to provide more opportunities for us to engage with the public and be present and visible to the community” said Police Chief Mike Blair.