The Hidden Crime of Human Trafficking

Submitted by Marianne Bull.

On Friday, May 10 at 3:00 at the Steilacoom High School Library, Khurshida Begum will share her human trafficking survivor story and explain how it can happen in our own backyard. This talk is one of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series programs.



Human trafficking is the use of force, fraud or coercion to compel a person into any form of work or service against their will. Begum will provide strategies for combating this epidemic and participants will learn how to recognize vulnerable people, identify red flags, find resources and develop appropriate responses in order to understand why this hidden crime can happen in any community.



Begum, a Bangladesh native, will share her personal story of being taken halfway across the world with promises of economic opportunity, the terrible result and her mission for speaking out. Begum is a motivational speaker and human rights activist.



The public is invited to attend this free program sponsored by the Steilacoom Library. The Steilacoom High School is located at 54 Sentinel Drive in Lakewood.

