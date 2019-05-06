The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Council May 7 Meeting Agenda

By Leave a Comment

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, May 7 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of April 16, 2019
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #111166- #111173 in the amount of $153,505.81 and Approval of Payroll Check #11222 – #111226 in the amount of $221,545.57
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #111228 – #111292 in the amount of $521,140.72 and Manual Checks #111164 – #111165 & #111205 – #111206 & #111213 & #111227 in the amount of $7,124.77
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Public Hearing
    1. Appeal of Andrade/Williams short plat (AB 2921)
  6. Action Items
    1. Appeal of Andrade/Williams short plat (AB 2921)
  7. Reports
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  8. Study Session
    1. Electric Vehicle Charging Station
  9. Executive Session
    1. Potential Litigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *