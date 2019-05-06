Steilacoom Town Council May 7 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, May 7 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of April 16, 2019
- Approval of Payroll Checks #111166- #111173 in the amount of $153,505.81 and Approval of Payroll Check #11222 – #111226 in the amount of $221,545.57
- Approval of Claims Checks #111228 – #111292 in the amount of $521,140.72 and Manual Checks #111164 – #111165 & #111205 – #111206 & #111213 & #111227 in the amount of $7,124.77
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Appeal of Andrade/Williams short plat (AB 2921)
- Action Items
- Appeal of Andrade/Williams short plat (AB 2921)
- Reports
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station
- Executive Session
- Potential Litigation
