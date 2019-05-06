St. Frances Cabrini Peace Pole

Submitted by School Principal Ms. Monica Des Jarlais.

On Wednesday, April 24, our school held its Spring Program entitled, “Seek Peace.” Mr. Jim Christnacht, Board Member of the Tacoma Dominican Sisters, built and dedicated a Peace Pole to the school. Four languages are on the pole with the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in English, Spanish, Filipino, and Latin.

Seek Peace Pole

The Peace Pole Project was started in Japan. The Peace Pole is now the most recognized international peace symbol and monument with more than 200,000 peace poles standing in almost every country throughout the world. Our Peace Pole will be used in many of our school’s activities as a reminder that every day, all humans should seek peace.

ST. FRANCES PROCLAMATION



We give many thanks to Mayor Don Anderson, who recently signed a Proclamation for St. Frances Cabrini, dedicating April 24 as Seek Peace Day in the City of Lakewood. At our performance, the City of Lakewood’s Chief of Police, Michael Zaro, took time out of his busy schedule to come to the program and read the Proclamation. It reads:



WHEREAS, St. Frances Cabrini School has been providing quality Catholic Education in Lakewood, Washington since 1953. Their mission statement is “St. Frances Cabrini School provides a quality Catholic education which inspires academic excellence and motivates students to become respectful, responsible individuals, who are active Disciples of Christ.”



WHEREAS, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School, in partnership with parents, fosters the formation of the whole child by empowering students through a quality Catholic foundation. We are a diverse community which adheres to high academic expectations and committed to education in Scripture, Tradition, and Catholic Social teaching. St. Frances Cabrini School provides a safe, nurturing environment where students are encouraged to reach their fullest potential.



WHEREAS, on April 24, 2019, St. Frances Cabrini School students, teachers, staff, and families will devote this day as a day of peace through a Spring Program called “Seek Peace.” We encourage all citizens, employees, and visitors in Lakewood, Washington to participate and act in a peaceful manner towards all people on April 24, 2019.



NOW, THEREFORE, I DON ANDERSON, Mayor of the City of Lakewood, Washington do hereby proclaim April 24 as “SEEK PEACE DAY”



In the City of Lakewood to foster greater awareness of living peacefully in our community, city, and throughout our world, I urge all citizens to join me in this observance.



Signed: Don Anderson, Mayor, City of Lakewood