Pediatrics Northwest to be honored with Award

Submitted by HopeSparks.

Tacoma, WA – On Tuesday, May 14 at 8AM, HopeSparks will host its Fourth Annual Rise & Shine Fundraising Breakfast. We are proud to announce that Pediatrics Northwest will be honored with the Annual Rise & Shine Award at the event. The purpose of this award is to highlight a valuable community partner, who is working collaboratively with us to solve problems in our community. Integration of Physical and Behavioral Healthcare for the pediatric population is at the core of the partnership between HopeSparks and Pediatrics Northwest.

The event, held at the Foss Waterway Seaport in Tacoma is sponsored by Amerigroup and Columbia Bank, and will bring together more than 250 community and business leaders in support of HopeSparks. Additional community sponsors for the event include: Coordinated Care, Molina Healthcare and BNBuilders.



Funds raised at the event go to HopeSparks programs that help resilient children overcome trauma. Tickets for the event are $40 and are available online: hopesparks.org/

For more information, or to find out how you can make a difference in the lives of children and families in your community, contact Janie Frasier at (253) 565-4484, ext 1018 or jfrasier@hopesparks.org.