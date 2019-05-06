Mother’s Day at Tacoma Art Museum

Celebrate the mom in your life this Mother’s Day at the Tacoma Art Museum on Sunday, May 12 with free admission for mothers.

Families can make art together in the TAM Studio, explore the exhibitions including work by and for mothers including a legendary Indigenous artist in Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: In the Footsteps of My Ancestors, the breathtaking flowering glass trees of Debora Moore: Arboria and as well as view Ma Chihuly’s Floats. TAM will also offer the very popular Mother’s Day Brunch which includes complimentary admission, a full buffet by Pacific Grill Events & Catering, and art activities.



Debora Moore, Arboria (detail), 2018. Glass. Courtesy of the artist.

“The matriarchs in our lives deserve a day to feel special,” notes David F. Setford, TAM Executive Director. “Our community’s strength owes so much to the tireless work of mothers and we hope we are able to give them a small sign of our gratitude by helping to celebrate Mother’s Day.”

Also, coinciding with Mother’s Day, TAM has recently opened a new Infant Care room located on the third floor and designed as a quiet resting place for parents and caregivers with babies who may need privacy.

Mother’s Day Brunch – Sunday, May 12

Two Seatings: 10 am-noon and 1-3 pm

Tickets: $44.95 Adult, $24.95 Children 6-12, $14.95 Children 2-5, Children under 2 are free (no reservation required); TAM Members receive a 10% discount via promo code.

Space limited and reservations required.