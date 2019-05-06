Katherine Redman Hired as new Steilacoom High Assistant Principal

Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors approved the hiring of Katherine (Katie) Redman as the newest Assistant Principal of Steilacoom High to begin her duties July 1, 2019. She replaces Krista Lallemand, who is moving to Tennessee with her military family



Katherine (Katie) Redman.

Ms. Redman currently serves as the College and Career Coordinator for Steilacoom High School while completing her principal certification program. She served as a teacher and advisor at the school since 2014. Prior to teaching at Steilacoom High School, Katie taught in the Franklin Pierce School District.

Ms. Redman earned her Bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University, her Master’s degree in Teaching Mathematics from Western Governor’s University and her principal certification from Pacific Lutheran University.

Principal Mike Miller stated, “Katie is very committed to Steilacoom High School success and we are excited to have her continue on this journey with us.”

