Joint Base Lewis-McChord to host Armed Forces Day community celebration May 18

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will open its gates to the public for the base’s annual Armed Forces Day celebration May 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s annual celebration will take place at JBLM Main’s Cowan and Memorial stadiums. The Armed Forces Day celebration offers members of the community an opportunity to join JBLM service members in celebrating America’s history, our military heritage, and our continued commitment to serving our community.

Sports Events, Carnival Rides, Military History, Vehicle Displays, Live Entertainment

Most of the attractions will be located at or near Cowan and Memorial stadiums. Attractions include: carnival rides, military history displays and reenactments, displays of military aircraft, vehicles and equipment, live music and entertainment, a climbing wall, and craft and food vendors.

For more information about Armed Forces Day events, visit: JBLMArmedForcesDay.com or www.jblmmwr.com.

Access and Parking Information

Guests without an installation access pass should enter Lewis Main through the DuPont Gate off Interstate 5. Due to security checks expect some delays when entering the base.

All vehicles entering the installation are subject to inspection

Drivers must present a valid license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance

Passengers age 16 and older must present a government-issued photo ID

Civilian vehicles that are selected for inspection will be directed to the inspection area. Vehicles cleared for entry to the base will be directed to a parking area for shuttle bus rides to and from the event site.

Visitors may not bring weapons, alcohol, illegal drugs, fireworks, or pets onto the base. Marijuana is illegal on JBLM. Military ID-card holders may not bring any of these items to the event (medical alert and medical assistance animals are permitted).