Everyday Behaviors Can Be Hurting Your Teeth: Delta Dental Offers Simple Changes to Protect your Smile

Many of us have an everyday behavior or two which can easily evolve into unhealthy habits – and can unknowingly be harmful to teeth.



Delta Dental of Washington (DDWA) identifies the most common behaviors which are damaging to your dental health, and simple tips for protecting your smile.

Grinding Your Teeth – Eight to 10 percent of the population is impacted by Bruxism (grinding your teeth) according to the Bruxism Association. One of the best ways to prevent bruxism is to relax – activities like yoga, massage and meditation can be helpful. If your bruxism is severe, you may want to consider adding a night guard to your sleep routine.Using an Old Toothbrush – Most dentists recommend replacing your toothbrush every three months, however according to the American Dental Hygienists’ Association, 75 percent of us use our toothbrushes longer than we should. If the bristles appear frayed, or the colors on the bristles are faded, it’s time for a new toothbrush.

Brushing Too Hard – Overbrushing or using a hard toothbrush can damage teeth and irritate gums. Consider switching to a soft bristle style toothbrush. This type of toothbrush has extra soft and flexible bristles with more flexibility than standard brushes and are less likely to aggravate sensitive gums.

Chewing Ice – Tooth enamel and ice are both crystals, and when you push two crystals against each other, one will break – usually it’s the ice, but sometimes it’s a tooth or a filling. Chewing ice while drinking cold beverages is a common habit which is easily broken by avoiding ice or drinking cold beverages with a straw. If you have the desire to chew on something select soft fruits and vegetables, or sugar-free gum.

Consuming Too Much Juice and Acidic Fruits – Fruits, like vegetables, can be good for your dental health and overall health. However, fruit juices can be loaded with added sugar and fruits like lemons and limes, grapes, and blueberries are highly acidic and can damage your teeth. Instead, eat fruits lower in acid such as bananas, apples and strawberries, and instead of drinking juices high in sugar, drink more water – sugar-free flavored waters are a great substitute.

