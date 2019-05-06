Celebrate learning with longtime children’s educator and author Karen S. Robbins

Hear local author and former Romper Room cast member Karen S. Robbins and celebrate her “Think!” board book series with activities and games from the Pierce County Library System.

Robbins discovered her passion and purpose early in her life as a teacher. At the age of 24, she was featured as “Miss Karen” on the Romper Room television program and has been entertaining and educating children her entire life.

Robbins’ colorful board books help toddlers and preschool age children learn colors, counting, size, differences, beginning reading and comprehension. They include fun flaps to test a child’s knowledge and increase language and math skills, along with developing small motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

Event is:

Friday, May 10, 10:30 a.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Offering author events is part of Pierce County Library’s A Year of Reading program to offer reading services to help people reduce stress and live more balanced lives. Studies show daily reading reduces stress and exercises individuals’ brains.

Check out copies of “Think!” and other books by Robbins at the Pierce County Library System.

For more events and resources to prepare preschoolers, babies and toddlers to learn visit www.piercecountylibrary.org.