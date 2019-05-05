Volunteers Turn Out to Clean Up U.P. Parks

University Place residents and community groups turned out in droves to participate in the City’s annual Parks Appreciation Day activities at Adriana Hess Park on Saturday, April 27.



According to Gary Cooper, U.P.’s Director of Public Works, Parks and Facilities, 90 volunteers signed up to help remove more than 100 cubic yards of weeds, blackberries, brush and trimmings. They then spread 40 yards of gravel on the park’s trails. “I believe this is the most volunteers we have ever had for Parks Appreciation Day activities,” Cooper said.



In addition to the hard (and dirty) labor provided by the volunteers, Green Firs Safeway and Top Pot Donuts donated water and sweet treats to help keep everyone well fueled. Green Firs Hallmark also donated Mother’s Day coupons to reward the volunteers for their efforts.



The Parks Appreciation Day project in Adriana Hess Park also received tremendous support from University Place Refuse & Recycling, which helped advertise the event and also donated a yard waste compactor truck, along with eight staff members to help load all the brush and trimmings. “They even grabbed wheelbarrows and helped us finish spreading the gravel,” Cooper said. “I think it says a lot about our city that so many people were willing to volunteer their time on a Saturday morning to tend to one of our parks. It is just one more example of the community pride we have in University Place.”