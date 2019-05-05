Construction ramps up on new I-5/Thorne Lane overpass in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews building new Interstate 5 overpasses at Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street in Lakewood have a series of overnight lane and ramp closures for the week of May 6.

The closures allow crews to install guardrail, perform roadway improvements and begin work on one of two new overpasses at Thorne Lane.

Construction activity on Union Avenue in Tillicum

Starting Tuesday, May 7 through Friday, May 10, crews will close a single lane of Union Avenue between Thorne Lane and Spruce Street each day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the work hours, a single lane of traffic will be controlled by flaggers. The single lane closure allows crews to begin earth work activities associated with the new Thorne Lane overpass.

I-5 ramp closures

Monday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 8

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Wednesday, May 8

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, May 9

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Drivers can expect to see overnight single lane closures each night next week, Monday through Thursday, on both directions of I-5 in the work zone between the hours of 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.