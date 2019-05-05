Asphalt repair brings daytime closure of northbound I-5 exit to Center Drive

DUPONT –Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will perform asphalt repairs on the northbound Interstate 5 exit to Center Drive in DuPont during daytime hours Tuesday, May 7.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the northbound I-5 exit 118 to Center Drive will close. Drivers will use exit 119 as an alternate route.

Updated Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.