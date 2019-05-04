Submitted by Jan Lucas.

Rain or shine, an abundance of plants will be available for sale at the Steilacoom Garden Club Annual Plant Sale. Our sale will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:00 AM to Noon at the multipurpose courts on the corner of Lafayette and Wilkes Streets in Steilacoom, near the Bair Drug and Hardware Store.

An abundance of perennials, annuals, ground covers, succulents, and much more—mostly from local gardens—will be available for purchase. Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions and a representative from Pierce County Conservation District will explain features of rain gardens. Also featured will be whimsical mailboxes crafted by local artist George Rybolt; H&L Produce has donated a beautiful hanging basket which will be raffled off.



While getting your yard and garden in shape, consider donating plants to our sale. For information, call 253-720-1460 or 253-431-0481.



Funds generated by our sale support the Scarecrow Contest in October, summer hanging baskets throughout Town, holiday swags on local business and Town offices, and a memorial wreath at JBLM Memorial Garden in May.



Come enjoy beautiful Steilacoom and pick up a few plants as well!