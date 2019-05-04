Opiate Addition topic of May 11 luncheon

The Lakewood Republican Women will host a brunch on May 11, 2019 (11:30 am) at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club on the topic of Opiate Addiction.

Guest Speakers include:

Vania Rudolf, M. D. Physician Family Practice OB, Addiction Recovery Services, Swedish Hospital

Tiffani Buck, Nurse Practitioner, Washington State Department of Health

Morgan Irwin, State Representative, 31st Legislative District.

Please RSVP to Elaine Winter at aprilwinter@msn.com or 253-380-6143 by May 7. Send check to LRW, PO Box 39462, Lakewood 98498 or you can pay at the door. Cost is $30. The Tacoma Country & Golf Club is located at 13204 Country Club Drive SW, Lakewood, WA, 98498.