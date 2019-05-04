Opiate Addition topic of May 11 luncheon

The Lakewood Republican Women will host a brunch on May 11, 2019 (11:30 am) at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club on the topic of Opiate Addiction.
Guest Speakers include:
- Vania Rudolf, M. D. Physician Family Practice OB, Addiction Recovery Services, Swedish Hospital
- Tiffani Buck, Nurse Practitioner, Washington State Department of Health
- Morgan Irwin, State Representative, 31st Legislative District.
Please RSVP to Elaine Winter at aprilwinter@msn.com or 253-380-6143 by May 7. Send check to LRW, PO Box 39462, Lakewood 98498 or you can pay at the door. Cost is $30. The Tacoma Country & Golf Club is located at 13204 Country Club Drive SW, Lakewood, WA, 98498.
Leave a Reply