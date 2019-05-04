May ushers in new bridge construction and traffic shifts in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews building a new southbound Interstate 5 bridge across the Puyallup River in Tacoma have a several overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for the week of May 5 for barrier placement and striping activities. This work is in preparation for an upcoming traffic shift.

Nearby at State Route 16, crews will close the southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street for multiple nights next week so crews can mobilize trucks in the work zone for soil hauling. This ramp closure will also affect drivers coming from I-705, SR 7 and Pacific Avenue to southbound I-5. Drivers will follow a signed detour to westbound SR 16, to Union Avenue, to eastbound SR 16 and back to southbound I-5. Through traffic on southbound I-5 will not be affected.

Throughout the week, overnight drivers can expect to see single lane closures on both directions of I-5 and SR 16 in the work zones. Drivers are advised to adhere to posted speed limits and give construction crews a brake.

Some work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled.

Monday, May 6

Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street East will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane between McKinley Way to East 28th Street from 11:59 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, May 7

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, May 8

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane between Port of Tacoma Road and McKinley Way from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, May 9

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, May 10

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.