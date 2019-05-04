Land Use Advisory Commissions to consider proposed updates to four community plans

The Land Use Advisory Commissions for Frederickson, Mid-County, Parkland-Spanaway-Midland and South Hill will consider proposed updates to each area’s community plan at public meetings in May and June.

Community plans provide direction on how growth and development will occur. The plans address topics such as zoning, transportation, the look and feel of the community, and access to services and amenities.

Using community feedback gathered over the last few years, Pierce County and the commissions for the four community plan areas have drafted updates to the plans and development regulations.

Each commission will hold two public meetings about the proposed updates in its plan area. There will be an open house prior to each meeting where attendees can view displays and talk to Pierce County staff. An online version of the open house is available atwww.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate.

“Involvement from community members is crucial to ensure the final plans reflect the character, vision and goals of each community,” said Dennis Hanberg, Pierce County Planning and Public Works director. “We encourage the communities to provide feedback during the update process, which will continue throughout 2019.”

Verbal and written comment will be accepted at the first meeting of each commission. Written comment will be accepted at www.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate.

South Hill : The meetings will begin at 7 p.m. May 13 and May 20 at Emerald Ridge High School, 12405 184th St. E in Puyallup. An open house will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. both nights.

Mid-County : The meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 14 and May 28 at the Pierce County Skills Center, 16117 Canyon Road E in Puyallup. An open house will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. both nights.

Frederickson : The meetings will begin at 7 p.m. June 10 and June 24 at the Pierce County Skills Center, 16117 Canyon Road E in Puyallup. An open house will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. both nights.

Parkland-Spanaway-Midland: The meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. June 12 and June 19 at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S in Tacoma. An open house will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. both nights.

After considering public testimony and amendments proposed by commission members, each commission will submit a final recommendation to the Pierce County Planning Commission and Pierce County Council.

Next steps



The Planning Commission is expected to hold public hearings in summer 2019 and send its final recommendation on each plan to the Pierce County Council. The council will then hold hearings, determine whether to adopt the proposed changes for each plan, and set an effective date for the final plans.

Check the meeting calendar and sign up for meeting updates at www.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate.

To learn more about the proposed updates, community members can call the Community Plans Hotline at 253-798-2799, email CommunityPlans@piercecountywa.gov, or send a letter to Pierce County Planning and Public Works, Attn: Long Range Planning, 2401 S 35th St., Suite 2, Tacoma, WA 98409.