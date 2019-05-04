Gain real-world experience with Pierce County Library’s Teen Volunteer League

TACOMA – Teens want to learn hands-on job skills, gain leadership experience, earn community service, and spruce up job or college applications. Apply to join the Pierce County Library System’s Teen Volunteer League now through June 10.

The Teen Volunteer League is open to teens, ages 14-18, and is offered at all Pierce County Library locations. Students will volunteer at their library June-August. Through volunteering, students gain valuable experience and hands-on job skills training by assisting with library activities and special projects.

“The Teen Volunteer League is a super opportunity for teens, benefiting them as well as benefitting the Library System and the communities where the teens live,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “The teens will learn valuable real-world skills and see first-hand their impact in giving back to their community.”

Participating in the Teen Volunteer League requires teenagers to commit at least eight hours of volunteer time during the summer months. The Library System encourages interested teens to apply as soon as they can, because available volunteer opportunities are limited based on location and positions. The Library will fill positions as it receives applications, keeping the limited opportunities open until filled.

The Pierce County Library Foundation sponsors the Teen Volunteer League.

For more information about volunteer opportunities at the library, visit volunteer.pcls.us.