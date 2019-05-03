University Place Historical Society Annual May Garden Tour, A Recent History

Submitted by University Place Historical Society.

The University Place Historical Society was officially formed in the year 2000. Articles of Incorporation and By-laws were created by Cindy Bonaro, president. As Pierce County Librarian, Bonaro had unique access to historical documents and relevant materials that became the foundation of the society’s collections.

While much activity occurred in the early years of the society, it became apparent by 2010 that there needed to be a source of revenue for the association to accomplish its goal of creating a history museum for the University Place community. The idea of a Home and Garden Tour arose because of the area’s important architectural and horticultural history. The first tour was held in a private home and garden in 2011 and raised $700.00 for the society.

Buoyed by that initial though modest earnings, the garden tour idea took hold and has been repeated each year since then. Now in its 9th year, the tour has morphed from “Home and Garden” to simply “Garden Tour.” Financial success has followed, with annual proceeds now in the $10,000.00 range. A large and active Garden Tour committee meets monthly, for one efficient hour, to plan and organize the tour. Area businesses and individuals have stepped up as sponsors, anchoring the event. If you have, or know of, a garden that should be considered for the future please submit the contact information via the museum website. universityplacehistoricalsociety.org

Over the years, forty private gardens have been open to the public, with another five to be open 11AM to 4PM, May 18 and 19 this year. Generous University Place residents have graciously allowed access to their gardens, for the entertainment and education of the community. This year, two gardens are in our surrounding area: one in Fircrest, the other near Titlow Beach each have historical links to University Place. A vineyard in UP is a surprise addition to this year’s tour and is sure to inspire.

Proceeds from the tour have allowed the UP Historical Society to begin transformation of the Curran House. A midcentury modern family home, designed by local architect Bill Price, at Curran Apple Orchard Park will become a local History Museum. Visitors to the tour this year will have a chance to visit Curran House (access on Rock Rd W), see the progress being made, and purchase tickets during the event weekend. Tickets are $25 and available online through the UP Historical Society website. In University Place buy tickets at Willow Tree Garden & Interiors and Grassi’s Boutique. In Tacoma tickets are sold at Chirp & Co and Portland Ave Nursery. In Gig Harbor, Morrison House Sotheby’s Realty also has tickets to sell. We thank them all for their support!