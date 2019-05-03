Steilacoom Town Administrator May 3 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – May 7, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – May 13, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – Appeal Hearing – May 30, 2019, at Town Hall

Preservation and Review Board – May 22, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Monopoly:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom is collecting the Monopoly board pieces being distributed by Albertsons and Safeway.

If you are not playing the Monopoly game yourself and would like to help the children in our community, please collect the game pieces that are distributed with your purchases. You can place your game pieces in a container at the container at the Public Works office.

Recycling Program

Shredded paper, milk and juice cartons and plastic plant pots are no longer accepted in Pierce County’s recycling program.

This change affects all recycling, whether curbside or at drop-off locations, in Pierce County’s solid waste system. The Pierce County system does not include Tacoma, Ruston, Auburn, Pacific or Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Recent challenges with recycling in the United States have prompted this change. For nearly two decades, most recyclables collected in the United States were baled and exported to mills in China. Many of the bales contained items that were not recyclable and had to be sent to landfills. To clean up their environment, the Chinese government banned the import of most categories of recyclable material in 2017.

Now that most recyclables are no longer sent overseas, recycling programs and ratepayers must manage the increased costs associated with processing and shipping recyclables to re-manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

Recycle right The changes eliminate materials that are known to contaminate the recycling stream and ensure the recyclables can be marketed to re-manufacturers. Decision made with stakeholder input Pierce County staff reviewed all items accepted in the recycling program in fall 2018. They met with representatives from the hauling and disposal companies that operate in Pierce County and the materials recovery facility in Frederickson that processes most of the recyclables collected in Pierce County’s system. They also considered recommendations from recycling industry organizations. The changes were reviewed and supported by the Pierce County Solid Waste Advisory Committee in December. The committee includes citizen representatives and members of both the business community and local government Residents can learn more about the changes and request a reminder magnet at www.piercecountywa.gov/recycle.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed vegetation from rights-of-way; performed inspections on Steilacoom Boulevard in conjunction with PSE’s work; picked up litter throughout Town; and performed rights-of-way maintenance.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor continued to provide material submittals and obtaining approvals on said submittals.

At this time, we are anticipating closing the road from Puyallup Street to Madrona Point Lane starting May 13th. Once school is out, the closure will extend to Hewitt Drive. Closing the road will allow the contractor to mobilize in the roadway and complete multiple tasks earlier including pile driving to place walls needed to secure the slide areas safely and efficiently.

Residents will see electronic reader boards announcing traffic control and directional detours. Local residents will have access to their homes at all times.

Residents will need to explore and use alternate routes eliminating Steilacoom Boulevard from their commuting plans. Trucks will be redirected at Farwest Drive.

Walkers – Steilacoom is full of many beautiful areas. Please explore those during the construction period and do not walk in the construction area even when workers are not present or on weekends.

The road will not be open nor available for parking on the 4th of July. Please notify your guests in advance of alternate routes and car-pooling options.

Pacific-Washington Street Project:

The contractor made new water main connections along Pacific Street, continued installation of the storm drainage in the same vicinity, and continued working on the sewer line

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew provided conduit inspections for the Pacific/Washington Street project; continued installation of primary wire on First Street; met with Higham Construction to discuss their project; performed inspections in the Tasanee development; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on the Pacific/Washington Street project; inspected the water and sewer lines in the Tasanee development; inspected a capped sewer in the 106th block of 94th Street S/W; performed vegetation control at sewer facilities; continued working on the sewer pipe inventory; submitted the monthly report to the Department of Health; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew focused on mowing parks and performing other grounds and facility maintenance.

Other:

We Love Steilacoom Association – Steilacoom Food Bank:

The We Love Steilacoom Association provides assistance to between 25 and 40 families monthly. The Food Pantry is located at the Steilacoom Community Church, 1603 Rainier Street, Steilacoom, Washington, 98388. You do not need to be a member of the Church to obtain assistance through the Food Pantry.

The Food Pantry has distributions every Saturday. Hours of operation are from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. To register for the Food Pantry, please call 253.581.1076. Pre-registration is requested but not required. For an emergency food need, please call 253.581.1076 or visit the Steilacoom Community Center located at 2301 Worthington Street, Steilacoom, Washington, 98388.

If you would like any additional information, please feel free to contact Paul Loveless at 253.983.2074. WLSA is a registered nonprofit, is managed completely by volunteers, and is funded through donations.

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

The Hidden Crime of Human Trafficking

Friday, May 10, 3 p.m.

Khurshida Begum shares her human trafficking survivor story and explains how sadly it can happen in every neighborhood. Learn how to recognize vulnerable people, identify red flags, find resources, develop appropriate responses, and understand why this hidden crime can happen in any community.

Escape from Prison Island!

Friday, June 14, 3 p.m.

Colleen Frakes tells her story in comic book form of growing up on McNeil Island, where both her parents worked at the McNeil Island Correction Center. Learn the unusual history of McNeil Island, including haunted trees, escape attempts, con artists and a resident sea monster!

All events are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom. Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free events in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. For information about these and events, visit www.piercecountylibrary.org.

Kiwanis Bike Rodeo:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom invites local children to attend the “Bike Rodeo” May 11th at Saltar’s Elementary School, 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

Bikes will be inspected to ensure they are in a safe working condition or may need adjustments. An individual will check bike helmets for proper fit and condition.

Each child will then proceed through six stations, such as signals, braking, dodging obstructions, looking back safely. All biking children will then receive their “Bike Rodeo” safety certificate.

Garden Club Plant Sale:

Come rain or shine, members of the Steilacoom Garden Club will be at the multipurpose courts at Lafayette and Wilkes Street on Saturday, May 11 for the annual plant sale. Look for annuals, perennials, ground covers, succulents, and much more—mostly from local gardens! Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions; a representative from Pierce County Conservation District will have information about rain gardens; and local artist George Rybolt will have whimsical birdhouses to enhance your garden. Buy raffle tickets to win a beautiful hanging basket donated by H&L Market.

Gates will open at 9:00 and the sale will end when all plants are gone or noon, whichever occurs first. As you begin the task of spring gardening, remember that donations of plants from your garden or yard are always welcome. Contact is 253-720-1460 or 253-431-0481. Proceeds from the sale support the summer hanging baskets on Lafayette Street, the October scarecrow contest, holiday evergreen swags hung on Town buildings, and a holiday wreath laid at the JBLM Memorial Garden.

Mother’s Day 5K/7 Mile Fun Run or Walk

The “I Love You Mom” 5K and the JustTRI-7 Mile “Dragon” is being held on May 12th, 8AM, starting at Topside Bar and Grill. The 5K is an enjoyable, but a challenging course. It is well-marked and is 100% on pavement. Stroller and pet friendly, too! All 5K finishers receive the “I Love You Mom” medal.

For the 7-mile participants, the route is comprised of 2-loops and finishers receive 2 medals. The 2nd medal is the first of three “Dragon Series” medals. The Dragon Series are running events hosted by JustTRI each year. The distances range from 5K to half marathon.

This will be the 5th run over the past 2 years through the Town of Steilacoom. All the events have all been small, but full of life and enthusiasm. Start Mother’s Day right with a Great 5K, and then have breakfast at Topside Bar and Grill after the race! Register at: RunLakewood.com

Steilacoom Garden Club Cookbook:

If you’ve always wanted to have your recipes published, you’re in luck! Steilacoom Garden Club members are compiling a community cookbook with recipes both old and new. We need YOUR favorite recipes to include in our book. To submit recipes, please type out or photocopy and send to: Cookbook 408 Sheridan Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388. If you choose to submit electronically, send to paul.loveless@ci.steilacoom.wa.us. Deadline for submission is May 15. Our book, Roots of Steilacoom, will be available for purchase in the fall.

Confidential Document Shredding Event:

WHEN: Saturday May 18th / 9 to Noon

WHERE: Steilacoom Public Works – 1030 Roe Street, Steilacoom

GUIDELINES: Limit two file boxes or three grocery bags per resident. Please do not bring plastic bags, DVDs or other items that will jam the shredder.

COST: There is no cost however non-perishable food items and cash donations accepted and appreciated in support of the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry.