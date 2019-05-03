St. Frances Cabrini Parish and School Facelift

Submitted by St Frances Cabrini School.

St. Frances Cabrini Parish, which is located on 108th St. SW, has a new facelift. Over the last four years, Principal, Ms. Monica Des Jarlais, has slowly been upgrading the campus with a new electronic reader board, the front of the school has grass and a sitting area, and the parking area has been redone.

The middle school buildings have been painted, and this summer, will get new roofs and new windows. There is also new carpet inside the school building, but the biggest recent change has been the redo of the 108th Street entrance to the church.



Ms. Des Jarlais’ vison was to bring the parish and the school campuses together. Along with parishioner, Kevin Martin, Ms. Des Jarlais envisioned a rock garden that would bring uniformity to the two campuses.



“We wanted an organic feel. Something that felt soothing and yet had a modern touch to it,” said Ms. Des Jarlais. “The three column rocks are the focal point. In Christianity, three is a very symbolic number. Martin Landscape did an awesome job setting over seventeen tons of rock, removing and transplanting shrubs, cleaning up the area, and applying new bark. It was crucial to have the work completed before Easter.”



Easter is a time of renewal and rebirth. The facelift has resurrected a sense of pride in the parish and school community. Drive by, and take a look!