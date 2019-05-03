Shelly Schlumpf Announces Run for Port of Tacoma Commission

Tacoma, WA — Shelly Schlumpf, transportation consultant and former President & CEO of the Puyallup Sumner Chamber, announced she will run for the Position 5 seat on the Port of Tacoma Commission.

“The number one goal of the Port of Tacoma is business retention and job creation,” Shelly Schlumpf said. “Every day our port is competing with Canadian ports for freight, containers and cargo. If we want to keep the skilled jobs we have now, we need to invest in infrastructure, safety, transportation and terminals. If we want to expand employment and protect our environment, like I do, then we need innovation.”

“I understand the importance of family wage jobs in safe and healthy conditions,” Shelly said. “My family has a long history of involvement with labor unions for that reason. My father was a teamster and my late husband was a member of the Carpenters Local Union 470, Tacoma, & son-in-law in the HVAC union. In addition, we owned a construction business for over 20 years.”

Shelly Schlumpf has worked with labor, business and community leaders to help get funding for State Route 167 and other transportation projects in Pierce County. She led the Puyallup Sumner Chamber in growing local businesses and creating jobs with new approaches like televising economic forecast events highlighting future planned projects in Puyallup, Sumner and unincorporated Pierce County, programs to connect HR directors and CTE advisors focusing on new skill development, and technology infrastructure summits advocating for robust fiber infrastructure as part of new business and job recruitment strategies. Shelly also served on the South Sound Chamber of Commerce Legislative Coalition board representing approximately 3,265 businesses employing more than 186,000 workers with over $100 Billion in revenue in the South King County and North Pierce County region to increase jobs, competitiveness, and regional productivity.

About Shelly Schlumpf: Shelly has served as an advocate for transportation, infrastructure and innovation for nearly a decade as Puyallup Sumner Chamber President & CEO and served on the Puget Sound Gateway steering committee and the South Sound Alliance. She was co-owner of Tru-Line Construction and currently serves on the Master Planning Advisory Committee for Thun Field, the advisory council for the Sumner YMCA, and the board of the Puyallup Historical Society. Shelly was awarded the Governor’s Smart Partnerships Award in 2008 by Governor Gregoire. Shelly 4 Port, Post Office Box 1823, Sumner, WA 98390, (253) 331-5058 – Shelly@shelly4port.com