Commercial Site Listings, Demographic Reports in a Few Clicks at InvestPierceCounty.com

Under the leadership of County Executive Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County’s Economic Development Department and the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County (EDB) have announced the launch of an extensive online search tool of the Commercial Broker Association (CBA) listings: InvestPierceCounty.com. The new website gives business owners, brokers, site selectors, and communities access to a comprehensive search tool to find available commercial and industrial sites and buildings in Pierce County, along with demographics and analytics.

“InvestPierceCounty.com provides great data resources to decision makers as they analyze and select business locations,” said Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive. “This robust new tool combines technology and data into one place to help businesses locate, expand and grow in Pierce County. It’s a great way to showcase all of the opportunities our county has to offer.”

What information is on InvestPierceCounty.com?

The online tool is a free, searchable database of hundreds of available buildings and sites, combined with maps of demographics and customized reports.

Michael Cleary, GIS WebTech Chief Operating Officer, notes that the collaboration’s efforts make it “the first in the State to partner with GIS WebTech to integrate CBA data, combining the most advanced economic development solution with the best properties data in the State.”

Powerful analytical tools generate updated, on-demand reports. Users can overlap “layers” of data, combining property listings with labor market information, Census and Bureau of Labor Statistics data, zoning and infrastructure maps, and even recreational areas for customized reports showing local amenities.

Who benefits from InvestPierceCounty.com?

Brokers use the GIS solution and access available market data to showcase available properties to decision-makers.

Site Selectors and Business Owners gain consolidated access to regional data to inform site selection decisions.

gain consolidated access to regional data to inform site selection decisions. Communities utilize reliable, third-party data sources to support their business recruitment and retention efforts.

“Quality of life starts with a good job, and investors who create jobs need good data,” said Bruce Kendall, president and CEO of the EDB. “We’re excited to partner with the County to provide the business community with a tool its members can use to explore and create those great job opportunities right here in Pierce County.”

Visit InvestPierceCounty.com to explore Pierce County’s available commercial properties and the communities in which they are located.

About Pierce County Economic Development

The Pierce County Economic Development Department supports business development by assisting our partners across the County with recruitment, retention and expansion. The Department also works one-on-one with businesses during development projects, helps them find business solutions, and holds educational forums on topics of interest. piercecountywa.gov/edd

About the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County

The EDB is laser-focused on recruiting new firms to Pierce County, retaining those that are here, and helping all of them expand. The EDB supports companies to create new jobs and to grow the economy of the South Sound and Washington State, USA. In the past two decades, the EDB has worked with companies that have made over $1.6 billion in capital investments and created over 25,000 jobs. edbTacomaPierce.org