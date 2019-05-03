Classy Chassis is batting Clean Up for Lakewood Baseball Club

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

In setting a Baseball Line Up, you place your best hitter in the Clean Up spot, Classy Chassis once again provides Lakewood Baseball Club with a chance to score BIG.

LBC

Celebrate our annual LBCinco de Mayo by visiting any Service Location of Classy Chassis, and Lakewood Baseball Club will get a portion of the proceeds.

It’s easy! Come out to a Classy Chassis location on May 4 – 5, and with ANY purchase, just tell the cashier to credit it towards the fundraiser! Go through the car wash and then enjoy an iced coffee! Or get an oil change and some new wipers! Whatever you choose, know that you are not only taking care of your car, but also taking care of your community as you support Lakewood Baseball Club’s program for local youth!

Local Baseball fields have been alive with young, energetic youngsters. Since the first of March, teams of the Lakewood Baseball Club have been practicing in and around Lakewood, hitting the fields of local schools and parks, and sometimes seeking shelter when Spring liquid sunshine hits.

Now in full game mode, the 20 teams of LBC have been playing each other in league play while the older age teams play in combined schedules with DuPont, Tacoma Metro and Capitol Little League. While still early in the Season, they have been representing Lakewood well. Added this year was Fast Pitch Softball, our 10U team playing through Thurston County Fastpitch Association. LBC also teamed up with DuPont with combined 12U and 14U Fast Pitch Softball teams.

Lakewood Baseball Club has been providing Baseball opportunities for area youth since 1991. We are an all-volunteer, non-profit organization. Lakewood and University Place no longer have recreational Baseball programs. LBC provides those opportunities.

However, that does not come without costs. LBC rents local fields pays umpires and provides basic equipment to teams. To meet those expenses, modest fees are charged. LBC also teams up with supporters from the community.

Lakewood Baseball Club has partnered with Classy Chassis Car Washes to help support the program that strives to instill in our youth the belief in good sportsmanship, honesty, and loyalty.



