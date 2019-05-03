Caring at home is the key

About eighty percent of us will need some form of long-term care in our lifetime. The reality is that most of that care will be provided at home, not a health care facility. Oftentimes the care provided is not medical, but rather assistance with basic tasks. Today more families are relying on in-home support of a loved one for both short and long-term care.

“Keys to Caring @ Home” is an opportunity to learn about caring at home and the services available in your community. The presentation will discuss how to effectively work with providers, pay for care while avoiding expensive services and the difference between home care and home health. Knowing the right questions to ask can save families hundreds and thousands of dollars over time.

The conversations will be held two times in February:

May 6 – 6:30 p.m. at the Parkland/Spanaway Library, 13718 Pacific Ave., Tacoma

May 13 – 12:10 p.m. at the Pierce County Annex, 2401 S. 35th, Tacoma

May 13 – 6:30 p.m. at the Gig Harbor Library, 4424 Pt. Fosdick Dr. SW, Gig Harbor

While many families pay for care out-of-pocket or through health insurance, there are also several publicly funded resources that may help them pay for care. With some programs the eligibility for receiving assistance is very generous. This may save families on the cost of care but might also enable care to be extended over additional weeks or months.

“There is no cookie-cutter solution when it comes to needing care at home,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “The needs of each care recipient and the situation of each family often dictate the mix of care that needs to be provided. Quite often the most important part of planning for care is knowing the right questions to ask when the need arises.”

“Keys to Caring @ Home” is an informational event sponsored by Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources. Each session is free and open to the public. Anyone of any age can attend. No RSVP is required. For more information about the presentations, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.