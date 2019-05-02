VA Home Buyer Fair

Submitted by Kelly Hendrickson, President VAREP Tacoma South Sound.

The Veteran Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP), Tacoma South Sound Chapter is hosting a FREE VA Home Loan, Home Buyer Summit. The event will be held Saturday, May 4th at Pioneer Middle School, 1750 Bob’s Hollow Lane, DuPont WA.

This is for ALL Veterans to come learn about their VA Home Loan benefit and how to buy a home with zero down instead of renting. It’s also for any homeowner that needs financial assistance with a current home. The event will start with the Clover Park Color Guard, followed by Congressman Denny Heck and a VAREP presentation. Then take time to stop and visit with vendors to talk about the home buying process.

A HUD Counselor will be on site, The Washington State Housing Finance Commission will available to go over down payment assistance programs, lenders, home inspector, title and escrow and more.



Registration begins at 8:30 AM and the event starts at 9:00 AM. Come enjoy a cup of coffee and lite breakfast and learn about your benefit of home ownership. This is an event you won’t want to miss.