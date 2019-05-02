The trains aren’t comin’ . . . yet

And Amtrak drops out of the top “5 Unbelievable U.S. Train Routes”.

Photo by Christina Klas of the pre-upgrade tracks through Tillicum

Well, it might, given the Amtrak Coast Starlight Train will bypass the current route along the scenic Puget Sound waterfront and instead barrel through towns and cities paralleling I-5.

The featured presentation by the Rail Division, along with an update by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) concerning construction as it relates to the two interchanges for Tillicum, has been postponed until the June 6th meeting of the Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association.

The April 29, 2019 issue of “The Discover Blog” lists first – for its “gorgeous scenery” – the 35-hour ride between Seattle and Los Angeles. Travel bloggers recommend skipping a road trip this summer and kicking back on the rails along the Puget Sound waterfront (map provided).

However, Amtrak won’t be going that way anymore.

That is, pending the outcome of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) meeting this coming May 21, at which time NTSB will present its findings following nearly a year-and-a-half investigation of the December 18, 2017 derailment of Amtrak Cascades on its inaugural run.

Per the WSDOT project website, “The hearing will be live-streamed online beginning at 10 a.m. (PST) at ntsb.windrosemedia.com.”