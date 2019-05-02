Take Mom to the Zoo for Mother’s Day for Half Price

TACOMA, Wash. – There’s a lot new to see and “zoo” at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, and there’s no better time for a family outing than Saturday, May 11, when all mothers will receive half-off general admission.

Half-Price Moms’ Day is a tradition at the zoo, where the brand-new Pacific Seas Aquarium is wowing visitors with its sea turtles, hammerhead sharks, spotted eagle rays, Tidal Touch Zone, Jelly Gallery and many more ocean animals.

Plus, those colorful Australian budgies will be back for the season. They’ll fly right up to seed sticks in guests’ hands so visitors can get an up-close encounter with the little birds.

And the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater presentation, “The West is Wild,” is back for another season of amazing animals and thrilling entertainment.

The show will run twice a day on Saturdays and Sundays, with performances at noon and 3:30 p.m. For now, shows are once a day – at noon – Mondays through Fridays. More show times will be added a bit later in the season.

Admission to the live-animal show and the Pacific Seas Aquarium is free with admission or membership to the zoo. Seed sticks for feeding those adorable Budgie Buddies cost $1.50 for zoo members, and $2 for non-members.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is the only combined zoo and aquarium in the Northwest, and is home to rare Sumatran tigers, polar bears, walruses, clouded leopards, Asian elephants, hundreds more animals. There are sharks to see, goats to feed and an antique carousel to ride.

The Half-Price Mom’s Day discount (on the Saturday prior to Mother’s Day) is a great way to launch the weekend that’s all about honoring every mother, and Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is the perfect place to share the day.

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital partners with the zoo in presenting Half-Price Mom’s Day.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 3.

Beginning May 4, hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 27.

For more information, go to www.pdza.org.