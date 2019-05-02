KBTC’s Northwest Now focuses on housing market

As spring flowers pop up in yards throughout Western Washington, so do ‘For Sale’ signs.

In this edition of Northwest Now, we take a closer look at the local real estate market. Hear from experts from King and Pierce Counties. Is the housing market cooling off, or is it actually getting its second wind?

Plus, more on how Seattle’s sky-high cost of real estate affects surrounding communities –including the South Sound.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

