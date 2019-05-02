Harrison Prep students earn awards at Pierce County Career Connections Multi-Media Festival

LAKEWOOD, WASH—Harrison Preparatory School students earned first place in two categories at the 2019 Pierce County Career Connections Multi-Media Festival April 19.

Danyel Wade-Roberts and Jeriah Bless Lariosa won first place in the School Related video category and the Harrison Prep IB Film II class earned the top prize in the School News category. Wade-Roberts and Lariosa also earned second place in the School News category.

The festival was held at Bates Technical College and featured student work from 12 schools around the state.

The festival celebrated student creativity in visual communication and provided an opportunity for students to engage and explore post-secondary multimedia careers fields.