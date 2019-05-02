Audubon Prints on Display

Submitted by Marianne Bull.

Twenty antique prints by John James Audubon (1785-1851) are currently on display at the Steilacoom Historical Museum through May.



The donated prints on display were printed 1840-1844. They are from the Octavio Edition, named for being 1/8th the size of his larger life- sized Double Elephant Folio. This smaller size print published in a book form made his work available to more people. Many reproductions have been done of his work since but his illustrations are still revered for their authenticity and artistic skill.



He came to the United States both to oversee his father’s property investments near Philadelphia and to avoid conscription in Napeoleon’s army. Dressed as a frontier man, he ventured into the wilds of the eastern seaboard as far west as the Mississippi River and as far south as Florida with his gun, art materials and an assistant to find and record the birds of North America. He claims to have met Daniel Boone, became an American citizen, and did the first bird banding on the continent by tying yarn to the bird’s legs. His American wife Lucy worked as a teacher to feed the family while he pursued his passion.



To get his prints published, he traveled to England in 1826, returning to live out the rest of his life in the United States. He became the second American after Benjamin Franklin to become a fellow in the London Royal Society.



The Steilacoom Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 to 5:00. For more information, call 253-584-4133.

